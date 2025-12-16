£300m Atlantic Wharf Scheme Positioned as Catalyst for City Growth

Cardiff’s £300 million Atlantic Wharf regeneration is being hailed as one of the most significant opportunities in decades to reshape the city’s economy, transport network and visitor offer.

With a new 16,500-capacity arena at the heart of the scheme, and wider plans involving redevelopment across Cardiff Bay, partners say the scheme is set to act as a long-term catalyst for investment and growth.

The arena, developed by Live Nation and Robertson Property for Cardiff Council, is at the centre of a 30-acre redevelopment that includes a hotel, a replacement County Hall, new public spaces and upgrades to car parking and leisure facilities. The venue is expected to open in 2028, the same year Cardiff hosts the opening match of UEFA EURO 2028, placing the city in the spotlight for both cultural and sporting events.

Speaking on the Cardiff Business podcast council Leader Councillor Huw Thomas said the project had been a priority for more than a decade and would play a central role in strengthening the city’s visitor economy.

He said:

“This arena will transform Cardiff’s visitor economy in a way nothing has since the Principality Stadium opened in 1999.”

Councillor Thomas added that the new arena would bring consistency to the city’s events calendar, which he believes is essential for giving businesses in hospitality and tourism greater confidence.

Cardiff Council expects around one million additional visitors each year once the arena is open. Much of this is linked to the scale and frequency of events, with around 140 event nights forecast annually.

Transport improvements form a major part of the wider plan. Work on Cardiff Crossrail – a new tram link between the city centre and Cardiff Bay – is progressing alongside the regeneration, with the arena expected to generate the footfall needed to support the new line. The council sees this connection as key to completing the link between the Bay and the city centre, an ambition that has been in place since the original Cardiff Bay Development Corporation era.

Those involved in delivery argue that the longevity of the scheme provides rare opportunities for skills development and job creation.

Craig Davies, Managing Director of Goldbeck UK, told the podcast the multi-phase programme gives employers in the construction sector the stability to invest in people for the long term.

He noted that apprenticeships typically span four years – longer than most individual projects – and that a sustained pipeline of work in the Bay could allow apprentices to train on a single site from start to finish. Craig also pointed to partnerships with local universities to support combined study and practical training.

Partnership working has been highlighted as a major factor in advancing the project to this stage. Nick Harris, Director of Litmus Properties and a consultant to Live Nation, who has worked on the arena since 2019, said consistency between partners had been critical during design, enabling works and procurement.

He said:

“You have to take your hat off to the council for having the vision a long time ago to deliver this and then sticking to their guns.”

Nick added that the arena contractor is required to meet local spending targets within a 30-mile radius, and confirmed that the largest subcontract package has been awarded to a Cardiff-based company.

Councillor Thomas said that 2028 was set to be “a spectacular year for the city,” with the work on the arena set to complete, the new tram system set to be in place and Cardiff playing host to the opening match of UEFA EURO 2028.

“We want to make the most of it to showcase internationally what a great destination Cardiff is,” he said.

Hear more in the Cardiff Business podcast episode Building the Future: How the New Cardiff Bay Arena Will Transform the City here.