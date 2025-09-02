£300,000 Secured for Tourism Projects Across Powys

Work is underway on 16 tourism projects across Powys aimed at delivering a better visitor experience.

Funding of £300,000 from Welsh Government, supplied as part of its Brilliant Basics programme, is covering 80% of the cost, with the organisations delivering the schemes meeting the remaining 20% and investing £75,000.

The 16 projects, which must all be completed by the end of March 2027, are:

New 3.5-mile Dragon Trail (local partnership project) – Rhayader Town Council: £34,400 grant

Re-purpose a wildlife hide and provide interpretation – Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust: £24,000 grant

New walking routes in Llansilin, Carreghofa and Llanwrtyd Wells – Powys County Council’s Countryside Services: £24,000 grant

Brecon Canal picnic areas – Glandŵr Cymru: £23,600 grant

Solar panels on the public toilets, pay gates, benches, shower facility, chemical waste disposal and flower beds – Machynlleth Town Council: £22,800 grant

Signage and interpretation project – Knighton Tourism Group: £21,316 grant

Local signage, orientation and compostable toilet – Talgarth Regeneration Group: £19,115 grant

Re-route a section of the Heart-of-Wales Line Trail and provide offroad access – Friends of the Heart-of-Wales Line Trail: £18,502.94 grant

Install a section of boardwalk and a new footbridge – Elan Valley Trust: £17,280 grant

Llanfyllin Wetland access, including disabled access – Llanfyllin Town Council: £17,040 grant

Newtown Castle Motte: clear site, redevelop it, and provide access and interpretation – Newtown Town Council: £16,000 grant

Went’s Meadow access and accessible paths – Presteigne Town Council: £12,000 grant

New bins in key destinations – Powys County Council Highways: £8,000 grant

Historic town QR code-linked guide, book bench, signage, town boards and flags – Hay Town Council: £7,680 grant

Powys Food Trails in Welshpool and Brecon – Cultivate (Newtown): £6,937.60 grant

River bathing signal system – Knighton Woodland Tots: £1,552 grant

“Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism ‘hot spots', promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience, and we believe the projects we are supporting meet these aims,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “Tourism is very important to the Powys economy, and we are very grateful to Welsh Government for awarding us the maximum amount available: £300,000.”

Across Wales, the Welsh Government is investing £5 million over the next two years as part of its Brilliant Basics programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: