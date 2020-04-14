Description

In light of the COVID -19 situation, the series of Responsible Business Tracker® insights events due to take place in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Leeds will be replaced by a webinar. This will be delivered on Tuesday 19 May from 11:00 until 12:00 and will then be repeated on Tuesday 2 June from 11:00 until 12:00. A recording will also be made available after these dates.

About the webinar

The COVID-19 crisis is the biggest shock to our way of life in modern history. In real time, we are seeing the stark reality that businesses, communities, society and the environment are inextricably and mutually dependent. We are also seeing the tangible impact that responsible businesses can make, when they ally ambition and will, with action.

This webinar will share the insights and case studies from the 2019/2020 Responsible Business Tracker® data – in full recognition of the new world we find ourselves in. In this context, we see the findings as the starting point from which we must collectively drive radical change.

Speakers

Professor Ian Thomson, Business School Director, Lloyds Banking Group Centre for Responsible Business

Fiona Bal l , Director, Bigger Picture at Sky

, Director, Bigger Picture at Sky Other speakers will include responsible business practitioners and leaders from the Tracker 19/20 cohort

Audience

This event is open to BITC members and is aimed at responsible business practitioners and leaders.

Booking and further information

Contact Elena Perez, Events Manager at BITC.

Full joining instructions will be sent before the event.

Cost:Free

WHEN:19th May 2020 – 11:00 – 12:00 repeated on 2nd June 2020 – 11:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Webinar – Online

