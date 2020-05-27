Description

Please note: due to coronavirus concerns we'll be holding these events online and featuring our normal local venue, The Llanwern Bull. We will soon be back there for our fortnightly meetings. To support the venue in the future, please see their website: https://www.llanwernbullpubnewport.com

Many thanks and see you online!

Whether you're having to self isolate, are working from home or can't get out to physical meetings for whatever reason, we know how important it is for business owners to keep building working relationships and making new connections. Now more than ever.

Avoid the traffic, grab a cuppa and network from your office or sofa!

Zokit Online Business Networking & Know-how is just like a live Zokit Event… simply done online.

You just need a way of getting online and a webcam, speaker and mic (most devices have these inbuilt). Use your desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

You'll be emailed the link to the video conferencing and instructions nearer the time of the meeting.

Timings

12.00noon – Welcome and informal networking as we greet people to the call

12.05pm – Quick introductions by online chat and /or voice

12.20pm – Business Wisdom Spotlight by Deri Ap Hwel, Maplebrook Wills. The title is ‘Will.I.Am’

12.30pm – One-to-ones / small group networking with online virtual breakout rooms

12.55pm – Feedback and wrap up

1.00pm – Online event ends.

Cost:£0 – £5.80

WHEN:2nd June 2020 – 12:00 – 13:00 BST

WHERE: Online