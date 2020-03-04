Description

The incoterms rules are an essential business tool for export, import because they define the risk and cost responsibilities of each party when arranging loading/unloading of the goods, delivery, import export clearance and freight contracts. They may be used in contract negotiations, as a checklist for buyers and sellers and as a framework for international and domestic sales contracts.

Incoterms 2020 offers a simpler and clearer presentation of the rules, placing a greater emphasis on marketing the right choice of term for inclusion in the contract of sale. The seller’s and buyers obligations are now presented in a more logical order. DAT has become DPU and a number of detail changes have been made to several of the terms.

Any parties involved in export import in any capacity should clearly understand The Incoterms Rules to maximise legal certainty in transactions.

Cost:Members:£130.00 + VAT – Non Members:£160.00 + VAT

WHEN:2nd April 2020 – 13:30 – 17:00

WHERE:Newport – South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Way

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk