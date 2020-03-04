Description

The correct classification of goods using Commodity and Tariff Codes is fundamental for customs compliance, establishing correct duty rates,origin of goods, intrastate, export control and many other customs and security procedures.

The course will consider the terminology used and the structure of the Harmonised System, Commodity and Tariff Codes. It will examine the rules that are used for classification and the tools available to assist in the establishment of the correct code.

Cost:Members:£130.00 + VAT – Non Members:£160.00 + VAT

Book Here

WHEN:2nd April 2020 – 09:00 – 12:30

WHERE:Newport – South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Way

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk