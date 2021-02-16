£2m Investment to Establish First-class Food Park in Pembrokeshire

The Welsh Government is investing £2m as part of an agreement with Pembrokeshire County Council to establish a first-class food park in Pembrokeshire.

These ambitious proposals aim to create a high-quality hub in Withybush near Haverfordwest and will become home to a number of food producers.

Investment in the food park aims to create plots ready for development across the 23 acre site in the ownership of the council.

Located on the outskirts of Haverfordwest, the site boasts excellent transport links by road, rail, sea, and air, with the first phase of onsite infrastructure works currently nearing completion.

Pembrokeshire is renowned for its high quality produce and this food park will provide an opportunity for producers to acquire plots to develop food production and processing facilities that will create added value and new jobs in the region.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on our economy and it’s crucial we continue to invest in projects which will support areas throughout Wales and provide a boost to our businesses and workers.

“Pembrokeshire is blessed with a diverse and richly-talented food sector and this ambitious scheme would provide it with a quality food park to fully capitalise on that.

“This exciting development has the potential to add further value to the expertise that producers in the area possess and provide important employment opportunities and business growth.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire’s Cabinet Member with Responsibility for the Economy, welcomed the investment from the Welsh Government.

“The Pembrokeshire Food Park is an important part of our long-standing aim to support and strengthen Pembrokeshire’s food and drink industry by retaining more of the added value from local production,” he said.

“We are delighted to enter into a joint venture with the Welsh Government in what we anticipate will be a transformational project for Pembrokeshire’s producers.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has also been awarded £1m European Regional Development Funding through the Welsh Government, for the delivery of the first phase of infrastructure works at the food park.