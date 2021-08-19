£2m Grant for Welsh Farmers to Invest in New Technology

A new expression of interest window for the Farm Business Grant will open on 1st September.

A budget of £2m will be available for farmers to invest in new technology and equipment to improve their technical, financial and environmental performance. The expression of interest window will run from 1 September to 1 October and successful applicants will have four months to purchase and claim for the items supported.

The budget allocated to this round of the Farm Business Grant comes from funds remaining within the Rural Development Programme.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said:

“This is an important week in the farming calendar, as we are able to come together, in person, at the Pembrokeshire Show. While this year’s event is a little different to past shows, I am very pleased it is going ahead. “Attending the Pembrokeshire is always a special event, but, this year, it is particularly welcome. “I’m also pleased to be able to announce we are opening a window for expressions of interest to the Farm Business Grant. I know this will be welcomed by many. “I would urge farmers with an interest to start thinking now of the improvements they want to make and how the grant could help them so they are able to put in a strong expression of interest within the timescales and which meets their needs.”

As well as visiting the Pembrokeshire Show, the Minister is also visiting farms in the area.