Ask the experts – Guest speaker giving a current insight into the Commercial Property Market

A team of industry experts are once again coming together to host an interactive webinar discussing the potential impacts of the current pandemic on businesses, including the commercial property market.

Join Quantum Advisory, Darwin Gray, Solosy Wealth Management, Mazars Accountants UK and Savills for the second webinar in the series as they explore the impact of COVID-19 on industries as well as personal lives.

On Friday 24 April, the team will be discussing and advising on how to manage work place benefits, business restructuring and employment law and protect the financial security of businesses. Attendees will be able to put questions forward for the experts to answer.

The expert speakers:

Stuart Price, Partner and Pension Actuary, Quantum Advisory

Damian Phillips, Employment Law Partner, Darwin Gray

John Solosy, Chartered Financial Planner, Solosy Wealth Management, Partner Practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management

Mark Boughey, Partner, Restructuring and Advisory Services at Mazars Accountants UK

Ross Griffin, Director Investment, Savills

WHEN:24th April 2020 – 11:30am

WHERE:Online – Webinar