29th April – Online Next Steps for Science and Innovation Policy in Wales

Description

This conference focuses on the next steps for science and innovation policy in Wales, looking at:

international partnerships;

attracting and developing talent;

funding; and

how innovation can be further integrated into Wales’s economic strategy.

Areas for discussion:

Talent – continuing to attract and develop the staffing to meet the needs of Welsh science, nurturing early career researchers, and the forthcoming reform of the immigration system;

Partnerships – the outlook for Wales’s international collaborative science relationships – including EU programmes – and the future role for Wales in UK government-led initiatives;

Funding – securing a greater proportion of UK-level public funds for Wales, increasing levels of private inward investment, and encouraging increased R&D spend by businesses in Wales;

Impact – maximising the impact of R&D and innovation on driving growth in the Welsh economy including linking with the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy, City Deals, and the Welsh Government’s economic development plans; and

Further steps that can be made to reduce barriers to university-business collaboration and knowledge exchange; and Improving IP management by universities and their partners.

In light of recent developments relating to COVID-19, we also anticipate discussion around the above issues in relation to the ways in which UK universities and other institutions have reacted to the challenges – for example with relation to collaborating with international partners, business and government, funding issues, and postponing projects and programmes – as well as the longer term, for example around enabling resilience.

The agenda:

Priorities for developing the talent pipeline for science and technology in Wales;

Attracting and developing the skills and workforce to meet the needs of Welsh science;

The future for Wales in international science partnerships post-Brexit;

The HEFCW vision for research – and what is required to make it a reality;

Funding Welsh science and innovation – increasing the share of UK-level funds, attracting private inward investment, and encouraging greater R&D spend by businesses in Wales;

Wales and emerging technologies – supporting knowledge exchange and commercialisation; and

How can R&D drive growth in the Welsh economy – supporting the green economy, coordinating industrial strategy, improving university-business collaboration, and priorities for IP management.

Developments that are relevant to the discussion:

It takes place at a crucial time with a number of Wales and UK-wide policy developments taking place – including:

Creation of a new funding body for Welsh Higher and Further education, the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research;

HEFCW having set out its vision for research and innovation and now undertaking its implementation;

Negotiations over the UK’s future relationship with the EU, including involvement in science programmes

Introduction by the UK government of a new Global Talent Visa scheme to replace the Tier 1 visas, and which aims to attract ‘the brightest talent’;

UK government goal for R&D spending of 2.4% of GDP by 2027, recommitment to benefit for the whole of the UK, and increased public finance available to HEIs and R&D-intensive organisations;

The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee’s report, with concerns about Wales falling behind other parts of the UK in competing for research funds, and calling on the Welsh Government to move forward with implementing the Reid Review of Government-Funded Research & Innovation in Wales in full.

Policy officials attending

Our forums are known for attracting strong interest from policymakers and stake holders.

Especially with this one. Places have been reserved by officials from across the Welsh Government as well as from BEIS; the Development Bank of Wales; Estyn; the Food Standards Agency; Health and Care Research Wales; the Intellectual Property Office; the National Assembly for Wales Research Service; UKRI; the Welsh European Funding Office; and Welsh Government Innovation.

This is a full-scale conference taking place online

speakers presenting via webcam, accompanied by slides if they wish

opportunities for delegate questions and comments

a permanent record of the proceedings will be made available to all delegates afterwards, including a recording of the addresses, all slides that have been made available, and further materials

Cost:£190 plus VAT

WHEN:29th April 2020 – 9am – 1pm (registration from 8.30am)

WHERE:Online – Delegates will receive full information and guidance on how to take part

