Alchemie IP, with the assistance of CIPA and in collaboration with Patent Seekers, is offering a free 30 minute online IP consultation.

Alchemie IP, with the assistance of The Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys (CIPA) and in collaboration with Patent Seekers, is hosting a fortnightly online Intellectual Property Clinic.

Participants will be provided with free guidance by a qualified patent attorney on all aspects of intellectual property, including: patents; trade marks; designs; and, copyright. The clinics are open to individuals and SMEs. At each clinic, we are offering four separate consultations, with each consultation having a maximum duration of 30 minutes.

An appointment is essential and must be made via Eventbrite. The consultation will be online using Zoom; login details will be sent to each participant by e-mail. The discussions at the clinic will be strictly confidential.

Cost:Free

WHEN:29th April 2020 – 15:00 – 17:00 BST

WHERE:Online