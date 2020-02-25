Description

The annual Marine Energy Wales conference is the largest conference in the UK dedicated to marine energy and is now in its 11th year.

Join over 200 professionals in this showcase of Welsh industry and find out more about current projects and future plans.

Due to popular demand this conference will take place over 2 days for the very first time, maximising networking time and introducing floating offshore wind to the programme.

Why Attend?

Hear the latest progress – Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in Wales, alongside future opportunities.

Join the discussion – The event provides a forum to discuss key challenges and opportunities and to encourage collaboration and business networking.

Network – Last year we welcomed 200+ professionals representing 120 different organisations from across Europe, including supply chain, technology developers, academia and government.

Side Event: Networking Dinner

Wednesday 29th April, from 7pm

Continue discussions and make new contacts by staying on and joining us for our annual networking dinner, which will be held in the St. George’s Hotel, Llandudno, LL30 2LG.

The standing dinner format encourages networking in a relaxed setting, enabling people to mingle easily. Dinner tickets are sold separately from conference tickets and can be purchased during registration. Please ensure you tell us about any dietary requirements.

Cost:£150 – £250

Book Here

WHEN:29th & 30th April 2020 – 12:00 – 17:00

WHERE:Llandudno – Venue Cymru

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk