29 Affordable New Homes in Anglesey

Residents were welcomed into their new homes at Tre Angharad, Bodedern, Anglesey this week.

The new development of 29 homes, located off London Road, will help to address the significant shortage of affordable homes on the Island, creating family-friendly living, which is designed to be energy efficient and promote lower costs and better wellbeing.

The development of 29 new homes was built by DU Construction on behalf of ClwydAlyn and in partnership with Anglesey County Council and the Welsh Government.

Combining a selection of modern 2- and 3-bedroom homes, along with one 3-bedroom bungalow; all the homes have been built with adaptability in mind and can be modified to the changing needs of residents, as their age or care requirements alter.

The new homes in Bodedern have been designed to support the expenditure of the new residents; keeping energy bills low by ensuring fuel efficiencies. Use of sustainable energy ensures lower carbon emissions and greater support for the environment; whilst making energy bills more affordable.

Heating for the properties is supplied using air source heat pumps. Other environmentally friendly measures include:

Provided with solar electricity panels

Positioned to maximise solar gain and natural daylight

Capacity for electric car charging facilities

With wildlife in mind, this development features a number of ways to support local species and allow them to thrive side by side with the new homes; these include bat boxes, bird boxes and innovative ‘hedgehog highways’.

Said Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development and Assets:

“We are delighted to welcome residents to their new homes this week. “As winter sets in, it is reassuring to know that the fuel bills for these properties will be kept as low as possible, through use of greener technologies. The residents will hopefully feel the impact of these measures when their energy payments are due. “We wish all the families moving in today the best, and hope they enjoy a fresh start in their new homes.”

Anglesey Council’s Head of Housing, Ned Michael, said:

“This new housing project in partnership with ClwydAlyn represents our continued commitment to providing tenants and families with quality homes with varying tenures in communities across the island. “The Council's Housing Service has a statutory responsibility to assess housing needs and lead on partnership working to provide quality housing locally. Our Housing Strategy 2022 ‐ 2027 is integral as we work independently, and with key partners, to continue to meet the needs of our residents now and in the future.”

Mr Michael added:

“I’m pleased to see that local families have started to move into their new homes at Tre Angharad, Bodedern. We have seen significant increases in house prices on Anglesey recently and there is an even greater need to support local families to get on the housing ladder. This development will help us do this; benefiting local companies and the economy.”

Resident, Siwan Owen (pictured) said:

“I feel very lucky. Where we were living before I felt very isolated, but living here is a big change and a fresh start! “The bills will be much cheaper too, and I’m so looking forward to living here.”

James Brewster, Contracts Manager at DU Construction Ltd said:

“We are extremely proud that we have been able to provide high quality and energy efficient homes for the local community of Bodedern, there is so much demand for affordable housing on Anglesey, which reflects the national picture. “This development brings those much-needed affordable homes to the community of Bodedern on Anglesey, we plan to build many more homes in the future”

All the new homes at Tre Angharad meet and exceed the current regulatory standards including Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard, Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Lifetime Homes Standards.