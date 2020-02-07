Description

Meet other representatives, network with your team or simple join like-minded people for a gentle walk and talk.

It can sometimes feel lonely running your own business, your friends and family might not get it so you don’t speak to them about it, or you’re so busy fitting in work and family stuff that you never get time to catch up with friends or try something new.

Research shows that walking helps to increase creative thinking, so whether your looking for fresh ideas for your business or personal life these sessions will be a great place to start.

Talk about work or not it really doesn’t matter but during the walk we will explore various topics that can help with your personal and professional development.

This month we will explore the theme – Looking Good & Feeling Great

That’s because we are our businesses, and I believe our health & well-being are paramount to it’s success.

We’ll explore what does Looking Good & Feeling Great mean for us as individuals and what areas we’d like to improve this year.

You will need to wear appropriate clothing ( multiple light clothes work best as you can add and remove depending on the weather) and footwear such as wellies, walking boots or trainers as we will attempt to go out whatever the weather ( no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing). Bring some water or a flask with you as we’ll stop for a tea break and I might even bring cake 🙂

The session will last approx 90mins but I’ve booked out 2 hours just in case.

Unfortunately no children or dogs can attend these sessions as this time is created to focus on you and yes I hear you say well that’s not going to happen, but if you don’t make time to invest in yourself who will?

Feel free to bring a friend along for company and support I know it can feel scary joining a new group but I can promise you if you come alone or with friends you’ll be glad you did.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:28th February 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00 GMT

WHERE:Sully – Cosmeston Lakes Country Park

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk