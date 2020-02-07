Description

Join us at the next business breakfast organised by the Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone in conjunction with Business Wales, and Neath Port Talbot Council. The event will take place on Friday 28th February in the Baglan Bay Innovation Centre between 9:00am – 11:00am (9:00am for registration and refreshments with a 9:30am start).

The event will consider the range of finance available to your business whether you are looking to start-up a new business or grow an existing business. There will be presentations from the Development Bank of Wales, Angels Invest Wales, and the British Business Bank.

The Development Bank of Wales was set up by the Welsh Government to support the economy of Wales by making it easier for businesses to get the finance needed to start up, strengthen and grow. The Development Bank of Wales provide the following support:

Loans from £1,000 – £5 million to start, strengthen or grow your business

Equity investment from £50,000 to £5 million for established businesses

Seed finance for pre-revenue tech start-ups

Equity investment for early stage and mature technology-based businesses

Finance up to £5 million to buy a business (business owners and management teams)

Co-investment alongside banks, crowd funders, grants, investors and other lenders

Angels Invest Wales help businesses find the financial investment required for growth. As well as investment, Angels Invest Wales business angels can add value to their investments by providing skills and contacts that come from years of experience.

Business angels invest in a wide range of business sectors and stages of development including, start-ups, expansion, acquisition, and turnaround situations.

The British Business Bank are a government-owned business development bank dedicated to making finance markets work better for smaller businesses.

Whether you’re looking to finance a business start-up, grow to the next level, or stay ahead of the competition, the British Business Bank provide greater volume and choice of finance. The British Business Bank don’t lend or invest directly, instead they work with over 130 partners such as banks, leasing companies, venture capital funds and web-based platforms. Some of the programmes they support include Start-up Loans, Enterprise Guarantee Scheme etc.

Also hear about local businesses who have benefited from the range of funding and support available to start and grow their businesses.

Cost:Free

WHEN:28th February 2020 – 09:00 – 11:00

WHERE:Port Talbot – Baglan Bay Innovation Centre