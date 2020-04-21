Description

The outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted a necessary transformation in the working world, with millions of employees now having to work from home. Leading and managing remote workers is a challenge many will have never faced before, making it tougher than ever to communicate, collaborate, and ensure business continues to operate as best as possible.

Join us for an unmissable webinar where we’ll focus on:

Overcoming the challenges of leading and motivating employees who are working from home

Staying connected and communicating with a remote workforce

Remotely engaging your employees to maintain productivity and innovation

The webinar will include a Q&A session where you can ask any questions you may have relating to HR, leadership, and recruitment.

Specialist Speaker:

The event will be hosted by Cath Harrison, MD of recruitment marketing company JVP Group, and we'll be joined by our specialist speaker David Roberts:

David Roberts is an experienced HR Director, an Adviser to Business Owners through his company The Alternative Board (NE Wales), and is also Chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

For any queries regarding this webinar, please contact Sion at JVP Group on 01745 774 955 or email [email protected].

Cost:Free

Register Here – You will then be sent a link shortly before the webinar starts

WHEN:28th April 2020 – 10:00am

WHERE:Online