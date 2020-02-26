Description

SME Improving Workplace Wellbeing Business Breakfasts Taking a pro-active approach to workplace wellbeing is good for your employees and good for business.

These free Wellbeing business breakfasts provide practical tips and strategies to help business owners, managers, supervisors and team leaders from small to medium-sized enterprises improve mental health and physical wellbeing.

Investing time in employee wellbeing can help you: Increase productivity and your bottom line Reduce staff absence and turnover Improve your customer relations and your reputation Create a positive working environment where your employees can flourish

Agenda:

08:00 – Arrival coffee on arrival

08:30 – Introductions – presentation

09:30 – Breakfast

09:50 – Reddot365 well-being intelligence Q&A 10:00-30 finish

Cost:Free

WHEN:27th March 2020 – 8:00AM – 10:30AM

WHERE:Neath Port Talbot – The Castle Hotel

SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk