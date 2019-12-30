Description

Learn how to create a simple website on Squarespace

Join Katy Carlisle from The Wheel Exists to create a simple four page website using the Squarespace website building tool; no coding required, and no jargon in sight!

We’ll cover:

• Choosing a template

• Adding pages and text

• Adding images (including your logo if you have one)

• Customising colours and fonts

• Features and settings you might otherwise miss

• An introduction to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

• Adding SEO information

• Adding a Cookies banner to comply with GDPR

• Linking your website domain

• Which subscription plan is right for you

You’ll also get:

• A pre-workshop video covering what to consider before starting your website with some questions to help you get the most from the training

• A post-workshop checklist you can use to make sure everything is ready before you put your website live

• A 20% discount in your first year of using Squarespace, valid for any plan

Not sure what some of these terms mean? Katy has put together an explanation for some key website phrases! You’re in safe hands with Katy, and the workshop will be fun and informative. Why not go for it, you’ll surprise yourself how easy it is!

Other website creation providers are available.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:27th January 2020 – 14:00 – 16:30 GMT

WHERE:Llandudno Junction – Conwy Business Centre

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk