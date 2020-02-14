Description

55% of small businesses attract more customers by being online. A good website looks professional, will make your business visible, help you compete, attract new customers, and win new business. Find out how at our fully-funded workshop.

You will learn:

How to build a winning website that creates sales

How to write content that stands out from the crowd

SEO tips for better search ratings

How to monitor website effectiveness using Google Analytics and Insights

Keyword research using Google Ads Keyword Planner

Website development platforms such as WordPress and/or Wix

What we will deliver:

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

