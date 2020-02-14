Description
55% of small businesses attract more customers by being online. A good website looks professional, will make your business visible, help you compete, attract new customers, and win new business. Find out how at our fully-funded workshop.
You will learn:
- How to build a winning website that creates sales
- How to write content that stands out from the crowd
- SEO tips for better search ratings
- How to monitor website effectiveness using Google Analytics and Insights
- Keyword research using Google Ads Keyword Planner
- Website development platforms such as WordPress and/or Wix
Thanks for dropping by. Is your business an SME based in Wales and currently trading and registered with Companies House or HMRC? If you answered yes, then read on or scroll down to book onto an event in your area:
What we will deliver:
- Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements
- Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan
- Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness
WHEN:27th February 2020 – 09:00 – 13:00
WHERE:Pwllheli – Canolfan Fenter Congl Meinciau