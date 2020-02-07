Description

Infrastructure projects of all types, schools, hospitals, transport and urban regeneration – provide an opportunity to meet health and wellbeing objectives, transforming our streets and communities and bringing people together. Following its 2019 Annual Conference CECA Wales prepared a joint report with ACE and the County Surveyors Society (CSS) Cymru, titled “Infrastructure: supporting healthy & active lives”. The report makes the case for integrated infrastructure planning which promotes active lifestyles and creates active, social places.

The report answered five questions:

1. Is stronger political leadership required?

2. What evidence is needed to justify investment?

3. Who pays?

4. Who will take responsibility?

5. How can we win hearts and minds?

This is all about creating a Welsh built environment that is focussed on wellbeing – delivering healthy and active lives. It has to be integrated – up and down the entire supply chain – and that is why CEW is supporting CECA Wales to work with all construction infrastructure partners and stakeholder groups to:

• agree and drive forward an integrated transport policy that champions active travel and healthier living

• gather evidence and research to help make the case for justifying active travel and investment in accordance with the Well-being Goals

• identify and break down the barriers that prevent the integrated planning and funding of active travel initiatives, and

• support the “mainstreaming” of good practices in active travel across the infrastructure sector.

This conference aims to take this plan of action forward and gives you the opportunity to influence that direction of travel.

Full details will be announced soon but we hope you will hear from representatives from Public Health Wales, Transport for Wales, CLAW, 21st Century Schools, Sustrans Wales and CECA Wales amongst others. To read the report: “Infrastructure: supporting healthy & active lives” click here https://www.ceca.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Healthy-and-Active-Lives-Annual-Conference-report-2019.pdf

Non-attendance by any registered delegate will be charged £25 unless you have informed us 48 hours prior to the event.

It is important that a separate email address is used for each delegate booking to ensure all individuals are listed at the event. If you use the same email address for each delegate previous details will be overwritten.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:27th February 2020 – 08:30 – 11:00 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Venue confirmed on registration

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk