Description

As is increasingly clear the UK ambition to achieve Net Zero changes everything, every single sector – service and goods providers, public, private, civic – will have to think about how they do things and what they do going forward.

Such a vast transition offers challenge, and opportunity.

The recent work of the IWA’s Re-energising Wales project highlights how renewable energy could be a significant opportunity for Wales, giving both the chance to lead and the economic benefits that come from prioritising the foundational nature of energy to any economy.

This briefing will report on their overarching findings as well as some of the detail of the six reports and two working papers that formed the substance of the programme of work between 2016 and 2019.

Setting the work in context and leading the discussion on what it could mean for Wales’ economic future will be Auriol Miller, Director of the IWA, and Hywel Lloyd of Facilitating the Future, and a member of the Re-energising Wales steering group.

If ou’re not currently a part of our community and would like to be, click here to complete a short form and receive invitations to our future Breakfast Briefings, events, courses and monthly newsletters.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:27th February 2020 – 08:00 – 09:30 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Postgraduate Teaching Centre

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk