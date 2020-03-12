Description

No matter if you are in B2B or B2C business, WeChat is one of the best tools for you to reach your target audiences in China. It has grown into a very popular social media network in China, the so called ‘Super App’. This is not just because of its 1.1 billion users worldwide, but also because WeChat has many more functions integrated, like WeChat Pay, WeChat Store, Moments, and Mini-programme etc.

In this crash course, you will learn everything about WeChat from the basics to more advanced tools that help you reach out and engage with the right audience in order to grow your business in China. We will also bring in a Tencent insider for his insights and advice to businesses in 2020.

Who is this for?

1. Marketing & Sales functions from businesses seeking to reach out to the Chinese market through WeChat. Whether you are a newbie, or already have experiences with WeChat, you will find the crash course both practical and inspirational.

2. Marketing Professionals looking to stay one step ahead of your peers in what’s happening in China digital world.

Part One: WeChat Marketing with Insights from Tencent Insider

Speakers: Jiao Li and Moses Mao

Joined by Tencent’s Senior Product Manager from China, we will focus on how to grow your digital presence through WeChat marketing.

In this course, you will learn:

What are the basic functions of WeChat?

How to set up an engaging business account to attract the right audience?

How to grow your followers?

How to create effective content?

What are the latest trends on WeChat marketing?

Part 2 is on 31st March 2020 – 10:00am – 12:00pm

If you’re interested to join both sessions, you will get a 10% special discount

Cost:£50+VAT

More Information & Book Here

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 10:00am – 12:00pm GMT

WHERE:Webinar