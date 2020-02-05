Description

Bringing together individuals from public, private and third sector organisations with expertise and/or an interest in taking action against climate change to explore opportunities to work together for growth.

Through Swansea University LINC events, delegates will find out how they can access talented graduates & students, world leading-research & development support, first in class facilities & equipment, professional training and skills development.

In addition, delegates will gain access to Swansea University’s powerful support network, and find out about the wide range of funding and support that is available to organisations across Wales.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

WHERE:Swansea

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk