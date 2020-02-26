Description

Join us for an inspirational visit to the Maggie’s Centre in Swansea with a light breakfast from 8am and the workshop runing from 08:30 to 10:00am

There are over 500,000 people with cancer working across the UK. This figure is expected to double by 2030 as more people survive a diagnosis of cancer. In seeking to return to work,employees, their managers and colleagues each face different and complex challenges that can have a significant impact in the workplace.

Maggie’s offer a workshop to help your managers support colleagues affected by cancer. The workshops are facilitated by Maggie’s expert staff and are tailored to meet the needs of your workforce.

About Maggies

Maggie’s provides a unique programme of cancer support for people with cancer, their family and friends. Maggie’s has a network of Centres across the UK which are built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals. The Centres are warm and welcoming spaces with professional staff on hand to help people find their way through cancer. The Centres can only provide cancer support free of charge thanks to the generosity of supporters.

What the workshop covers

• Types of cancer and treatment

• Impacts of a cancer diagnosis

• Challenges in the workplace

• Supporting an individual’s return to work

Cost:Free

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 08:00 – 10:00

WHERE:Swansea – Maggies Swansea

SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk