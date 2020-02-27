Description

Following the success of previous business dinners during “March for Business” month, Denbighshire County Council and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) invite you to attend our latest collaborative event. Isn’t it time to give your business some TLC?

The venue this year is the fabulous The Barn at Faenol Fawr in Bodelwyddan and we can promise you a stimulating and enjoyable evening. The theme for this year is Our Business is Wales, FSB Wales’ new campaign – you’ll have a chance to take part in this yourself on the evening and hear about some of the great work happening in Denbighshire and throughout North Wales.

Meet fellow business people, representatives from Denbighshire County Council, Business Wales and FSB in a relaxed and informal atmosphere while enjoying a three course meal of local produce. There might even be a few surprises!

Subsidised tickets are just £10.00 per head and limited to two per company. Places are limited, so please register without delay.

Important: If you need to book a ticket for yourself and a guest, please choose the ‘ticket for 2 people’ at £20 and email Andrea or Mike with your guest’s full name and any dietary requirements.

For general enquiries or any issues regarding booking onto the event, please contact [email protected] or call 07917 162779

For further details, please contact Mike Learmond, FSB Senior Development Manager, at [email protected] or tel 07917 628934

Cost:£10.00

Book Here

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 18:00 – 23:00

WHERE:St Asaph – The Barn at Faenol Fawr

SOURCE:fsb.org.uk