Description

This informal networking event provides a fantastic opportunity to promote your business and develop meaningful relationships with other business owners throughout South East Wales.

Each month we host key note speakers covering topics of interest and relevant to running a business. So come along and network with a cup of tea/coffee and some pastries.

Get the chance to meet members and FSB team to find out more about what is included in the membership package and how it can benefit your business along with the opportunity to view the Regus centre and its facilities.

We hope you can join us for this FREE marketing opportunity for your business!

We look forward to welcoming you.

If you have any questions regarding booking this event, please email [email protected] or call 07917 162779

For any further queries regarding this or other FSB events in the area, please contact Development Manager [email protected].org.uk or call 07912 240946

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 08:30 – 10:30

WHERE:Cardiff – Regus

SOURCE:fsb.org.uk