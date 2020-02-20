Description

What is imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is a psychological condition that makes sufferers doubt their own accomplishments, and they often have a persistent worry about being exposed as a fake.

‘Imposter syndrome is feeling as though you are a fraud. As though it’s all been pure luck that you’ve gotten to where you are today and you don’t really deserve it,’. ‘It creates self-doubt, anxiety and can mean we hold ourselves back from opportunities because we don’t feel good enough.’

Cost:£11.37

WHEN:26th February 2020 – 17:30 – 20:00 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Hugh James, Two Central Square