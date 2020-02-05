Description

A unique opportunity for senior leaders running SME’s to network, collaborate and discuss current business challenges. Retain your edge by participating in shared learning.

Attend this SME Network and you will:

Join expert led discussion on a range of relevant topics, including unlocking talent, strengthening the supply chain eco-system and investing in your business’ future via process, technology and equipment

Gain fresh perspectives on how to be more productive at a macro level

Connect with like-minded individuals to share ideas and solve common issues

Build invaluable relationships and grow your network and personal profile

Leave with practical take-aways which can be implemented into your business

Who should attend?

An exclusive member only network for SMEs with a turnover above £2m. You will benefit from this event if you are a:

Managing Director

CEO

Senior Leader, eg FD, HRD

Business Owner

Space is limited at this event so book your place today to secure your seat.

Important information about tickets

This event is exclusive to CBI Members only, and tickets are limited (maximum 20).

This event brings greater benefits to all attendees when the audience is diverse – with leaders from different businesses, regions, sectors and job roles. To enable diversity, all tickets will be allocated by the CBI to maximise the potential for a successful event.

Complimentary tickets to this event are restricted to 1 per member company. However, if the event is not sold out, all additional availability will be allocated to the waiting list on a first come first served basis.

Any Questions?

If you have any questions about this event please contact the Event Manager Lisa Peterson.

Thinking of becoming a member:

Not a CBI member? Why not consider joining? See the benefits of becoming a CBI member here.

Cost:Free – CBI Members

Book Here

WHEN:25th March 2020 – 12:00 – 14:00

WHERE:Cardiff

SOURCE:cbi.org.uk