The Business Growth Expo Cardiff will be at the Holiday Inn, Cardiff North on Wednesday 25th March 2020.

With around 40 Exhibitors, and a number of Free Business insight seminars throughout the day, attending is a great way to help grow your business. The event is FREE For Visitors to attend – doors open at 10am! Why not attend our networking breakfast beforehand from 8.30am – a great chance to network informally before the Expo kicks off with a bang!

If you are interested in exhibiting then take a look at our exhibitor and sponsorship packages on our website bizgrowth.wales. We can’t wait to see you on the day!

Cost:£0 – £12

WHEN:25th March 2020 – 10:00 – 13:00 GMT

WHERE:Cardiff – Holiday Inn

