Description
The Business Growth Expo Cardiff will be at the Holiday Inn, Cardiff North on Wednesday 25th March 2020.
With around 40 Exhibitors, and a number of Free Business insight seminars throughout the day, attending is a great way to help grow your business. The event is FREE For Visitors to attend – doors open at 10am! Why not attend our networking breakfast beforehand from 8.30am – a great chance to network informally before the Expo kicks off with a bang!
If you are interested in exhibiting then take a look at our exhibitor and sponsorship packages on our website bizgrowth.wales. We can’t wait to see you on the day!
Cost:£0 – £12
WHEN:25th March 2020 – 10:00 – 13:00 GMT
WHERE:Cardiff – Holiday Inn
SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk