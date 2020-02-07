Description

How to Run a Life Science Business in China?

China remains one of the most compelling markets in the world for life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. In fact, it is the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market, as the Chinese government pushes for innovation to build a healthier country.

This webinar provides some great insights into the life science industry in China, including the overall competition landscape, market trends, and challenges, etc. We will also discuss the development trends and collaboration opportunities in the life science industry between the East and the West.

Join this Crayfish Webinar to understand more about how to run a life science business in China.

During the webinar, the following topics will be covered:

1. The growth and importance of the Chinese market.

2. The opportunities in China.

3. The challenges of doing business in China, particularly legal, HR, accounting and communications challenges.

4. The competition in China.

Speakers:

1. Ting Zhang, Founder & CEO of Crayfish.io

Known as one of leading China business experts in the UK, Ting has 20+ years experience of UK-China international business, trade and investment. In 2001, Ting left her career as a banker in the City of London to set up China Business Solutions which then became one of the most reputable China specialist consultancies in Europe. She has personally guided many British entrepreneurs and helped them achieve better results in doing business with China. She was also a China Venture Partner for Prime Ventures, a leading European VC, focusing on opportunities presented by the rapid economic growth of China. In her continuous pursuit for a more efficient and affordable way to facilitate international trade with China, Ting launched Crayfish.io in 2017, the first online platform dedicated to English-Chinese bilingual business services. Since 2018 Ting has been advising a number of leading British education solutions and tech firms and helping them achieve their goals for China.

2. Qun Yang, COO of Biorbyt Ltd

Qun is a Cambridge based entrepreneur and CJBS alumni. In 2011, Qun co-founded Biorbyt Ltd, a biotech company specialising in providing research use reagents to life science institutions. Her role has been to drive the strategy for operation, finance and IT development. Biorbyt now has subsidiaries in the US and China. In 2017, Qun was appointed as the Executive Director of the Wo+Men’s Leadership Centre at the Cambridge Judge Business School. Qun started her professional career as auditor with Deloitte and then worked for Goldman Sachs and later Deutsche Bank. Qun is a qualified accountant and a fellow of ICAEW. She acts as the city head for the East Anglian Society of Chartered Accountants (EASCA) and is the president of the European alumni network for Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. She is also CFA qualified and FRM qualified.

Cost:Free

WHEN:25th February 2020 – 09:30 – 10:30 GMT

WHERE:Webinar

