Description
90% of businesses increase brand awareness with social media. It is a really easy way to raise your profile, attract new customers, and to win new business. We’ll show you how to make the most of social media in our fully funded workshop.
You will learn:
- How to write more engaging posts
- How to create a winning social media strategy to win business
- Tips to measure what works and what doesn’t
- Social Media platforms covered may include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn
- Utilizing social media dashboards such as Hootsuite and Buffer
Thanks for dropping by. Is your business an SME based in Wales and currently trading and registered with Companies House or HMRC? If you answered yes, then read on or scroll down to book onto an event in your area:
What we will deliver:
- Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements
- Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan
- Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness
Cost:Free
WHEN:24th March 2020 – 09:00 – 13:00
WHERE:Tredegar – Bedwellty House and Park