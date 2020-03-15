Description
Breakfast Briefing: Care Sector
Managing Millenials and combating the skills shortage
Agenda:
9:30am – Breakfast rolls, tea & coffee
10.00 to 11.00am – Seminar
- Employment Law changes for care home owners
- Managing Millenials: whistleblowing, monitoring and other workplace challenges
- Attracting talent and combating the skills shortage
Speakers:
For any queries regarding this event, please contact Sion at JVP Group on 01745 774 955 or email [email protected].
Please note: Booking requests for free tickets will only be accepted from HR professionals and business owners.
Cost:Free
WHEN:24th March 2020 – 09:30 – 11:00
WHERE:Rhyl