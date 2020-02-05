Description

Employment Law Updates provide delegates with greater understanding of imminent changes in employment law and clarification of new case law

Agenda:

09.30 – Registration, coffee and networking

10.00 – Welcome and introduction

Case Law Update

Hear from our experts about some key employment law decisions in the last six months and how these might impact on your practices.

Unconscious bias

In this session we will examine the role that unconscious bias plays in the workplace and seek to identify potential bias vulnerabilities and risks at work.

Where are we with?

Post Brexit, we take a look at key legislative changes relevant to HR that are due to be implemented in April 2020 and beyond including the extension of the right to a written statement of terms under section 1 of the Employment Rights Act, the roll out of IR35 to the private sector, the introduction of parental bereavement leave and pay and the new Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance on dealing with sexual harassment at work.

12.00 – Close

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:24th March 2020 – 09:30 – 12:30 GMT

WHERE:Bridgend – Waterton Technology Centre

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk