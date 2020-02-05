Description
Employment Law Updates provide delegates with greater understanding of imminent changes in employment law and clarification of new case law
Agenda:
09.30 – Registration, coffee and networking
10.00 – Welcome and introduction
Case Law Update
Hear from our experts about some key employment law decisions in the last six months and how these might impact on your practices.
Unconscious bias
In this session we will examine the role that unconscious bias plays in the workplace and seek to identify potential bias vulnerabilities and risks at work.
Where are we with?
Post Brexit, we take a look at key legislative changes relevant to HR that are due to be implemented in April 2020 and beyond including the extension of the right to a written statement of terms under section 1 of the Employment Rights Act, the roll out of IR35 to the private sector, the introduction of parental bereavement leave and pay and the new Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance on dealing with sexual harassment at work.
12.00 – Close
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:24th March 2020 – 09:30 – 12:30 GMT
WHERE:Bridgend – Waterton Technology Centre
SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk