J G Hale Construction Ltd are seeking a range of skilled sub-contractors to assist with the successful delivery of 32 new-build residential units at Heol y Ffynnon, Brecon.

J G Hale have been appointed as the main contractor by Powys County Council with groundworks commencing on site in February 2020 We are looking for the following contractors / trades to join us on site from March 2020:.

Bricklayers – Labour only

Carpenters – Labour and Fixings

Roof Tilers – Supply and Fix

Windows – Supply and Fix

Electricians – Supply and Fix

Plumbers – Supply and Fix

Floor Layers – Supply and Fix

Plastering external and internal – Supply and Fix

Mastic Contractors – Supply and Fix

Wall Tilers – Labour Only

Fencers – Supply and Fix

Landscapers – Supply and Fix

Painters – Supply and Fix

Sprinklers – Supply, design & fix and commission

Metal Railings – Supply and Fix

Scaffolders – Supply and Fix

Dry Lining – Supply and Fix

To register a place at the event, please email Sarah Williams at [email protected]

Cost:Free

WHEN:24th February 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00

WHERE:Brecon – Brecon Castle Hotel

SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk