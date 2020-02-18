Description
J G Hale Construction Ltd are seeking a range of skilled sub-contractors to assist with the successful delivery of 32 new-build residential units at Heol y Ffynnon, Brecon.
J G Hale have been appointed as the main contractor by Powys County Council with groundworks commencing on site in February 2020 We are looking for the following contractors / trades to join us on site from March 2020:.
Bricklayers – Labour only
Carpenters – Labour and Fixings
Roof Tilers – Supply and Fix
Windows – Supply and Fix
Electricians – Supply and Fix
Plumbers – Supply and Fix
Floor Layers – Supply and Fix
Plastering external and internal – Supply and Fix
Mastic Contractors – Supply and Fix
Wall Tilers – Labour Only
Fencers – Supply and Fix
Landscapers – Supply and Fix
Painters – Supply and Fix
Sprinklers – Supply, design & fix and commission
Metal Railings – Supply and Fix
Scaffolders – Supply and Fix
Dry Lining – Supply and Fix
To register a place at the event, please email Sarah Williams at [email protected]
Cost:Free
WHEN:24th February 2020 – 10:00 – 12:00
WHERE:Brecon – Brecon Castle Hotel
SOURCE:wales.business-events.org.uk