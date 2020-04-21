Description

Join us for the next in our series of informative FREE webinars aimed at helping you navigate through these difficult times as a business. On Friday 24th April at 10:00, the South & Mid Wales Chamber of Commerce will be joined by Capital Law and Emotional Fitness Training as they take you through the legal and practical aspects of managing your workforce’s wellness and mental health during the lock down period.

Many employers are rightly focusing more on how their workforce is being emotionally affected. This session offers practical guidance for employers by giving;

Practical takeaways including guidance on managing legal obligations

A better understanding of the impact the lockdown can have on wellbeing and emotional health

Tips for working on personal resilience

A guide to what employers should look out for when spotting mental health struggles within workforce

Tips on keeping in touch with employees and starting wellbeing conversations.

Meet the experts:

Gethin Bennett – Capital Law

Gethin Bennett is an Employment Lawyer at Capital Law. Being passionate about mental health, Gethin delivers training and events on this topic, with a particular focus on employee wellbeing at work. Gethin will be touching on the legal side of things and will cover some practical steps which employers can take to promote well-being and mental health while their staff are working remotely.

Layla Fear – Emotional Fitness Training

Layla is a Mental Health First Aid Instructor and an experienced Emotional Resilience Business Partner. She has over 18 years of experience in the private, third and education sectors. Layla is also a Qualified Public Speaker and holds and Ofqual Regulated Diploma in Mental Health Awareness, Nutrition for Mental Health, Understanding Behaviour that Challenges and Autism. During this session Layla will be looking at the impact of lockdown upon our wellbeing and mental health. She will also explore practical tips to keep ourselves well, including how to work from home, building resilience and starting wellbeing conversations with others.

Places to our FREE webinars are limited and do sell out quickly.

Cost:Free

Register Here

WHEN:24th April 2020 – 10:00am

WHERE:Online – Webinar