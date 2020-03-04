Description

Taking a pro-active approach to workplace wellbeing is good for your employees and good for business. These free Wellbeing business breakfasts provide practical tips and strategies to help business owners, managers, supervisors and team leaders from small to medium-sized enterprises improve mental health and physical wellbeing.

Investing time in employee wellbeing can help you:

Increase productivity and your bottom line

Reduce staff absence and turnover

Improve your customer relations and your reputation

Create a positive working environment where your employees can flourish

Agenda

08:00am – Arrival – coffee on arrival

08:30 – Introductions – presentation

09:30 – Breakfast

09:50 – Reddot365 well-being intelligence Q&A

10:00-30 – Finish

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:24th April 2020 – 08:00 – 10:30

WHERE:Bridgend – Best Western Heronston Hotel

SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk