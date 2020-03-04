Description
Taking a pro-active approach to workplace wellbeing is good for your employees and good for business. These free Wellbeing business breakfasts provide practical tips and strategies to help business owners, managers, supervisors and team leaders from small to medium-sized enterprises improve mental health and physical wellbeing.
Investing time in employee wellbeing can help you:
- Increase productivity and your bottom line
- Reduce staff absence and turnover
- Improve your customer relations and your reputation
- Create a positive working environment where your employees can flourish
Agenda
08:00am – Arrival – coffee on arrival
08:30 – Introductions – presentation
09:30 – Breakfast
09:50 – Reddot365 well-being intelligence Q&A
10:00-30 – Finish
Cost:Free
WHEN:24th April 2020 – 08:00 – 10:30
WHERE:Bridgend – Best Western Heronston Hotel
SOURCE:my.southwaleschamber.co.uk