24 New EV Chargers Installed in Cardiff

24 new charging points are being installed in Cardiff to make it easier for residents to switch to electric vehicles.

Funded by Cardiff Capital Region, the new chargers are being installed in 12 locations with a focus on public car parks, close to shopping centres, parks and community hubs. Once installation is complete there will be more than 70 publicly available charging opportunities on council owned land or highways in the city.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Cllr Caro Wild, said:

“Installing chargers in key locations helps existing EV owners top up their charge levels on the go, while they visit community facilities, shop or work and can enable people whose homes can’t accommodate off-street chargers to make the switch away from petrol or diesel, reducing carbon emissions and helping make our air cleaner. “41% of Cardiff’s carbon emissions currently come from transport, so changing how we move around is key to our One Planet Strategy, but electric vehicles alone are not a silver bullet, and the installation of charging infrastructure sits alongside our ambitious plans to double the number of people cycling and using public transport by 2030.”

CCR Energy and Transport Manager Clare Cameron, said:

“This latest roll-out of EV charging installations is great news. CCR’s wider ambition is to create a green and sustainable transport infrastructure that meets the needs of all our citizens as well as protecting the planet – and our Ultra Low Emission Vehicle programme has a huge part to play in this. That’s why we’re committed to locating 178 public use dual chargers across 146 sites, throughout the region. We were delighted to see the first unit installed in Blaenau Gwent in August; and we’re looking forward to seeing the programme really come to life across Cardiff and all local authority areas over the next few months.” The new chargers are being installed at: