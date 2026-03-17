24-Hour Creative Jam Sparks New Games and Films

The Creative North network has hosted its first ever Creative Jam, giving people an opportunity to create a brand-new game or film in only 24 hours.

The event had a prize pot of £5,000 and saw six new films and five new games created. Three prizes were awarded at the inaugural showcase at M-SParc.

Creative North is a network to support the Creative-Digital sector in north Wales, run by M-SParc, and host to a range of events, networking, and opportunity throughout the year.

The Creative Jam was designed specifically to support and bring attention to new and emerging talent and encourage creativity.

The theme was ‘Do the Little Things’, with each game or film having to contain the word Cariad, and a daffodil. Other than that, the theme was open to interpretation, which meant films in genres from horror to rom-com, and games celebrating heritage and culture.

Supported by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day 2026 Pilot Fund, the event challenged participants to capture the spirit of modern Wales.

Alwyn Davies, Chair of Creative North, said:

“The Creative Jam shows exactly what makes the creative sector in North Wales so exciting. Give talented people a challenge, a bit of time pressure and the right environment, and the results are extraordinary. Hearing about new films and games that came to life in just 24 hours is genuinely inspiring.”

Winners Kurt Wilkinson and Daf Weightman created Adra, a documentary style film about the heritage of Wales, told through a man’s recollections.

Kurt said:

“It was amazing, to get the chance to do something I love heavily, with my best mate. And to win is even better. You don’t get these sorts of experiences very often. I’m grateful.”

Runners up Asher Chan and MJ Dixon, with Pethau Bychain, said:

“The challenge was such a rewarding experience. Creating a film in 24 hours pushed us so much creatively. It was special to explore the idea of ‘gwneud y pethau bychain’ through a more personal lens (we like taking things to a dark place). We’re also proud to share something of our experience of living with OCD through the film. We’re incredibly proud of the final piece and so grateful that it won second place.”

Third prize went to Estelle Jones with her game ‘Dringo Draig’.

Winning films and games can be seen online here.