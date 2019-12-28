Description

Driving Economic Growth Across Wales – With Developments Totalling £20bn+ To Be Discussed

The inaugural Wales Development Conference is set to delve into the biggest challenges and opportunities across the region – with a focus on driving investment, development and regeneration of the area. It’s a truly exciting period for the region which is driving growth through new infrastructure, a focus on major brownfield regeneration and city/town centre regeneration. But the area also faces challenges and this event will bring together the construction and real estate industry to tackle those barriers, share inside intel on the future vision and drive growth across Wales.

We have an exceptional line-up of speakers who’ll discuss some incredible projects such as:

£1.2bn of investment and development into Swansea Exclusive update on the Western Gateway Ambitious vision for Newport – the new growth city £150m arena in Cardiff and £120m arena in Swansea Network Rails £2bn development programme £1.3bn Swansea Lagoon scheme £200m Wellness Village in Carmarthenshire Plans for a new hospital in Wales Hacer Developments Swansea city centre scheme £400m Legal & General regeneration project Taylor Wimpey’s 2,500 new community build University estate masterplans totalling £1.1bn A major 11,000 job announcement by Swansea

Speakers include:

Programme & Agenda

You can be sure to walk away from this conference with a huge amount of new information, business cards and potential work opportunities as we delve into the huge opportunities within Wales – hearing exclusive intel into the future vision and major development projects yet to be announced.

Through a series of exceptional panel discussions we’ll hear from the experts at the forefront of the region who’ll share their insider knowledge with the audience – alongside open Q&A using Slido for high audience participation. We’ll then delve into gripping presentations where leading developers, investors and authorities will reveal their development pipelines, details on new development zones and more.

The sessions for the conference include:

Keynote Speaker

The Developing Industrial Strategy and Creating a Sustainable Welsh Economy

Infrastructure Development Plans

University and College Estate Development Plans

Major Property and Land Development Plans

Partnership Opportunities

Cost:Varies – £129 – £179

WHEN:23rd January 2020 – 08:00 – 16:30

WHERE:Cardiff – City Hall

SOURCE:built-environment-networking.com