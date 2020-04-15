Description
For good or for bad, humans are not blessed with an ability to mind read. However, in business, much as it would make life so much easier for people to ‘mind read’ what it is you do, why you would be great for them, and what you do differently; you need to be able to clearly and succinctly articulate this. Fast. Especially in today’s competitive and hugely overwhelming world of content.
With mind reading out, we reveal which sense provides you with the next best thing. One that you (most likely) have and take for granted.
Hint: It’s visual!
The next conundrum when this medium is deployed, is that (almost) everyone instantaneously spots a fake, stock or professional model, photograph or film. We look at the impact of this fake veneer to your business, especially when digital assets have an immediate global reach. And we look at how you can connect with your new customers using, not rocket science, but neuroscience!
This will be a highly visual presentation, filled with practical and illustrated examples, insights and tips, we show how a simple and structured approach opens doors to clients regardless of industry; and helps you help your prospects swim through the ocean of content to reach you.
This webinar will be hosted by Denise Quinlan, Director at Insightful Images. Please see below for full bio.
Denise Quinlan – Director at Insightful Images
Denise stepped behind the camera after 23 years in front of it; she held a series of senior business development and partner management roles in IT, notably at US software giant Oracle. In a ‘recharge’ sabbatical in India and Nepal, she cycled over 5,000km, defeating Himalayan passes that defeat motor vehicles – and still managed to do voluntary work on both sides of the roof of the world. Her unalloyed enjoyment of mentoring at an organic farm in Southern India (including coaxing a transformational SWOT analysis from the team) provided a big clue to a possible new career – with 7,000 photographs taken, being another.
On her return, she combined her skills and experiences in a visiology-focused communication business. Drawing on her creative and people-curious personality, sharp observation skills and an innate passion for the visual, she delivers a blend of visual consultancy and photography services.
Denise is re-asserting the rules of communication, in the relatively new online world, for business leaders, owners and professionals, through, as she puts it, the “criminally under-used” visual medium.
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 13:00 – 14:00
WHERE:Webinar – Online
SOURCE:iod.com