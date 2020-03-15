Description

Pop up networking events across the Vale of Glamorgan supporting local businesses.

Our Zokit Vale Business Connections Lunches are pop up networking events across the Vale of Glamorgan. We are dedicated members of the local community and our meetings are built to support the local community and designed to make it easy for you to make new contacts, build working relationships and discover opportunities to grow your business in a relaxed, informal way.

The professionally facilitated friendly meetings vary in format to keep things fresh.

Here is the broad structure of the meeting:

4.30pm

Arrivals with light tapas style lunch and open networking

5pm

Introductions around the table and ten minute business wiZdom talk

5.30pm

One-to-one appointments

6pm

Open networking

6.30pm

Event ends but feel free to continue conversations

We actively welcome new guests to come along and try our friendly business development events. You can try one or two Zokit events as a guest before joining to access future meetings. Guests who register for membership on their first visit enjoy one month’s free membership.

If you decide to join Zokit you will leverage our unique Business Evolution System™ which is designed and proven to fast track your business.

A trial membership of 3 months is available so you can experience all the benefits without being tied into a long term contract.

More about what’s included in membership can be found here: https://zokit.co.uk/join/

Whether you are a guest or a Zokit member you are assured a warm welcome awaits you.

If you have questions please email [email protected]

Cost:£15.87 – £20.08

WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 16:30 – 18:30 BST

WHERE:Penarth – The Crepe Escape