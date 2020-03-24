Description

Maximising Social Media for Business

What if we told you your repeat custom could double whilst halving the amount of time you spend on social media advertising? In this session you will find out how. Social media, for the first time allows businesses to communicate directly with their communities. All over the UK, small businesses spend generous amounts of time invested in their social media for little result. Learn the common potholes to avoid and the easy tips and tricks to not only make your social media effective, but also efficient.

Who is the workshop for?

The workshop is ideal for those in the Go Start! phase of their business development journey. However, it is beneficial for all organisations interested in improving their current or future social media advertising.

Refreshments will be provided.

Cost:Free

WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 18:00 – 20:00

WHERE:Online