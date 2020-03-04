Description
A chance for senior business leaders to meet with the Rt Hon Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, for a discussion, over dinner, on the challenges facing business in North Wales.
Attend and you will:
- Under Chatham House Rule, be informed first-hand about the very latest policy and political insights impacting your business
- Benefit from a lively and engaging discussion with senior influencers in the region
- Gain fresh perspectives and intelligence on key issues and challenges affecting your business
- Connect with like minded peers, grow your profile and business network
Ticketing information:
This event is for CBI members only, and would be of particular interest to CEOs and Chairs of member organisations.
This event benefits from a diversity of members being in attendance and representing all sectors. This will ensure the Secreatary of State for Wales is able to hear the voice of business from all perspectives. Therefore, all tickets for this event will be allocated by the CBI.
If you have any questions:
Please contact the Event Manager, Lisa Peterson.
Cost:Free – Members Only
WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 18:00 – 20:30
WHERE:Chester – Village Hotel
