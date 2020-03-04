23rd April – Chester In Discussion with the Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon Simon Hart MP

23rd April – Chester In Discussion with the Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon Simon Hart MP

Description

A chance for senior business leaders to meet with the Rt Hon Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, for a discussion, over dinner, on the challenges facing business in North Wales.



Attend and you will:

Under Chatham House Rule, be informed first-hand about the very latest policy and political insights impacting your business

Benefit from a lively and engaging discussion with senior influencers in the region

Gain fresh perspectives and intelligence on key issues and challenges affecting your business

Connect with like minded peers, grow your profile and business network

Sponsored by:

Ticketing information:

This event is for CBI members only, and would be of particular interest to CEOs and Chairs of member organisations.

This event benefits from a diversity of members being in attendance and representing all sectors. This will ensure the Secreatary of State for Wales is able to hear the voice of business from all perspectives. Therefore, all tickets for this event will be allocated by the CBI.

If you have any questions:

Please contact the Event Manager, Lisa Peterson.

Cost:Free – Members Only

Book Here

WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 18:00 – 20:30

WHERE:Chester – Village Hotel

SOURCE:cbi.org.uk