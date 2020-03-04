Description

Imagine a chance meeting at a networking event, a conference – or even in a lift. It could turn out to be with the investor, partner or customer who propels your business into the big time. Would you know what to say?

The ‘elevator pitch’ is a one- to two-minute summary of who you are, what you do and why you do it. It’s a vitally important business tool, crucial to taking on new clients and partnership ventures.

So how do you develop a winning elevator pitch?

At this workshop, NatWest Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager Andrew Jones will help you understand when you might need to pitch. Whether it’s for networking, closing sales, or meeting potential introducers and investors, you’ll learn what to include in your pitch – and what to leave out.

Hear from businesses based at the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub who have worked long and hard at honing their pitches. Get a chance to work on writing your own pitch – you can even test it out and receive friendly feedback if you want to. And take away a host of top tips to help you refine your pitch so you’re always ready to sell your business in the right way. We’ll also have a Q&A with Guy Last, founder of guylast.com, on perfecting your sales pitch.

Agenda

10.30am: Arrival, coffee & networking.

10.45am: Pitch Perfect Workshop.

11.30am: A chance to deliver your new pitch if you want to.

11.50am: Perfecting Your Sales Pitch.

12.05pm: Coffee & informal networking – practise your pitch with your peers!

12.30pm: Event close.

This workshop is brought to you by NatWest Cymru and South Wales Chamber of Commerce.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:23rd April 2020 – 10:30 – 12:30

WHERE:Cardiff – NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub