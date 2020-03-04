Description

The Business Excellence Forum and Awards BizX 2020 in Partnership with Natwest

The 8th Business Excellence Forum and Awards BizX is held on the 23rd and 24th April 2020 at The International Convention Centre in Wales.

The Business Excellence Forum and Awards, also known as BizX, is designed to deliver the best, most effective and highest business strategies for your business.

Join us for two highly packed and inspiring days where you will receive business insights from renowned leaders.

You and your team will leave with effective business skills including effective ROI strategies and multiple actions to grow your business or kick start your business idea.

What to expect from #BizX2020

The Business Excellence Awards was created to recognise the ‘Best of the Best’ in the business world; the awards ceremony honours the achievements and accomplishments of business owners and professionals from around the world.

Raise your profile and become inspired by guest speakers and business leaders

Recognise your team’s efforts, accomplishment and vision for what you can achieve.

Prove your excellence in business and personal life with recognition at the BEFA.

Impress business partners. Share your vision and take your business to the next level.

Join a network of extraordinary organisations and make valuable connections.

8 Speakers… 2 Days… 1 Unforgettable Event!

Cost:Varies – From £125+VAT

More Information & Book Here

WHEN:23rd & 24th April 2020

WHERE:Newport – The ICC Wales

SOURCE:actioncoach.co.uk