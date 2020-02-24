Description

Wales Week London is the annual showcase of activities and events that celebrate and promote everything that is great about Wales.

Through a calendar of events around St David’s Day, which galvanises existing Welsh communities in London, Wales Week in London builds a positive momentum across the capital that is distinctly about Wales.

This is the opportunity for organisations in Wales through which they can promote their products and services, and develop new London-based audiences, partnerships and connections.

It’s quite simple – we want to make noise, as much Welsh noise as possible.

WHEN:From 22nd February 2020 – 8th March 2020

WHERE:London – Various Locations