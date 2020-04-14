Description
This webinar is aimed to discuss and give direction to accessing business finance during the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.
We will be covering the following:
- Understand what is needed for a successful finance application
- Know what funders are looking for and be able to match your approach
- Know where to look to source appropriate funding
- Understand the different types of finance available
- Be able to develop a clear strategy to raise the finance required for your business
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:17th April 2020 – 10:00 – 10:30 BST
WHERE:Webinar – Online
SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk