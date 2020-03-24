Description

Have you thought about starting up an additional business to your current farming or forestry business? Have you already diversified but need some guidance?

This surgery will provide you with a private one-to-one appointment with an experienced business consultant that can offer personalised advice tailor made for your needs.

The surgery can cover:

Where to start on a diversification project

Identifying and reaching your target audience/customers

Understanding your marketing mix (i.e. people, place, product, position, process, price, promise)

Choosing the appropriate marketing activities and budget

Branding advice and social media marketing

This surgery is suitable for all levels; whether you are starting out or a seasoned professional, there are always new skills to learn about marketing your business.

Eligible registered Farming Connect businesses can book an appointment at one of our surgeries. Further information on eligibility can be found here.

For information regarding the surgery, your eligibility to attend and to book a place please contact Delyth Mair Jones – 01970 600174 | [email protected]

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:22nd April 2020 – 09:00 – 17:00

WHERE:Online