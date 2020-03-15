Description

The Village Hotel Business Club is the perfect venue for our business networking breakfasts & we are excited to be using the brand new Business Club.

With free parking and situated just off Junction 32 M4 at the Coryton Roundabout we are pleased to offer you an opportunity to network with new members and visitors. We will also supply each delegate with a Day Pass to the Gym / Pool / Spa facilities at the Hotel (valid only on the day of the breakfast event)

We start with an opportunity to meet in a warm and friendly manner over a coffee or tea.

At approx 7.30am we start with an opportunity for everyone to introduce themselves and their business.

At approx 7.50am, we have a business wisdom slot. This could cover personal development, a new product or a podcast. We then move in to the restaurant for a delicious cooked or continental breakfast. Following breakfast you will have the opportunity for 3 x 10 mins one to one with a business of your choice. We look to finish no later than 9.15am, however, their is an opportunity to continue networking after this time.

Zokit is a business development network spanning Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, and Bridgend. We host refreshingly different networking events, master classes, awards and expos. We actively welcome new guests to come along and try two of our friendly networking events.

Payment should be made in advance through the ticket link in order for the hotel to cater for the event. Cancellations must be received at least two days before the event date or the full meeting fee will be due.

Whether you are a guest or a Zokit member you are assured of a warm welcome from Bob and the team at Zokit.

If you have questions please email [email protected] or call Bob direct on 07918 080749

Cost:£14.30 – £21.67

Book Here

WHEN:8th April 2020 – 07:15 – 09:15 BST

WHERE:Cardiff – Village Hotel