Description

The Welsh Construction Shows comprises of two national shows held annually in Cardiff & Swansea and held in prestigious venues that are Cardiff City Stadium and The Liberty Stadium.

The Welsh Construction Shows brings suppliers and trades together under one roof for a day of learning and connecting.

At the show you will find everything relating to construction including new innovative products and services, industry experts and advice and support – all to help your business grow including:

Free entry

Exclusive deals only available at the show

Live demonstrations

Learn about new products

Keep abreast with industry developments

Meet new connections

Free samples and giveaways

Cost:Varies:

Free to attend the exhibition

Exhibit from £495

Sponsorship Packages from £499

Book Here

WHEN:21st October 2020 – 09:00 – 15:00 BST

WHERE:Swansea – Liberty Stadium