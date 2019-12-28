Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

21st October – Swansea
The Welsh Construction Show 2019

Events
SHARE
,

Description

The Welsh Construction Shows comprises of two national shows held annually in Cardiff & Swansea and held in prestigious venues that are Cardiff City Stadium and The Liberty Stadium.

The Welsh Construction Shows brings suppliers and trades together under one roof for a day of learning and connecting.

At the show you will find everything relating to construction including new innovative products and services, industry experts and advice and support – all to help your business grow including:

  • Free entry
  • Exclusive deals only available at the show
  • Live demonstrations
  • Learn about new products
  • Keep abreast with industry developments
  • Meet new connections
  • Free samples and giveaways

Cost:Varies:
Free to attend the exhibition
Exhibit from £495
Sponsorship Packages from £499

Book Here

WHEN:21st October 2020  – 09:00 – 15:00 BST
WHERE:Swansea – Liberty Stadium

 